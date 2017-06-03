Annual survey to gauge extent of hiring and unemployment in country: NITI

Amid attack on the government
over alleged jobless growth, NITI
Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya
on Friday said the government
has decided to conduct an annual household survey
at both rural and urban areas to arrive at a correct picture of the number of the employed and unemployed in the country. The survey
would be updated on a quarterly basis, he said. Meanwhile, NITI
will come out with a new energy policy soon, said its officials. It is likely to favour unbundling of Coal India.
As for the survey, it is being conducted by the National Sample Survey
Office (NSSO) and preliminary work had started from April.
Apart from that, inputs are being sought from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and the National Pension System for estimates of employment
in the formal sector. NSSO
currently comes out with the employment survey
once in five years.
Panagariya said existing surveys, which include quarterly employment
surveys done by the Labour
Bureau, are insufficient as they are not based on any random sample survey
and till 2015 covered only 11 states.
"The findings of the labour survey
can't be extrapolated to say that jobs haven't been created in the economy
as the data are inadequate," Panagariya said while addressing a press conference on three years of NITI
Aayog.
He said the labour survey
covered only 30 million employees but the total labour
force in the country, including agriculture labourers, is over 470 million. "The debate on jobs so far has happened in a vacuum, in the absence of adequate supportive data," Panagariya said.
The Labour
Bureau has, in fact, also improved its quarterly survey
on employment.
Earlier, it used to take eight sectors - textiles including apparels, leather, metals, automobiles, gems and jewellery, transport, information technology/business process outsourcing (IT/BPO), and handloom/powerloom. It still takes eight sectors but these are much wider - manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurants, and IT/BPO.
According to the latest survey, the rate of increase in employment
in eight key sectors fell in October-December 2016, with addition of only 32,000 workers as against 77,000 workers in July-September 2016.
On the question of big layoffs in the IT sector, the NITI
vice-chairman said that according to his information around 600,000 net jobs have been created in the IT sector in the last three years. "In a dynamic economy, job creation and destruction is a continuous process as people move out to higher technological levels," Panagariya said.
When asked about recent allegations by RSS's (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's) affiliates Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh
and Swadeshi Jagran Manch that the Aayog has become immune to Indian ethos and labour
problems in the country, Panagariya said all its recommendations in the three-year action agenda are meant to generate big jobs in the country.
On the country's economic health, Panagariya said the economy
is expected to grow 7.5 per cent in 2017-18 and thereafter will reach eight per cent before the term of Narendra Modi government
ends in 2019. "In the subsequent years, according to my expectation, the economy
will remain over eight per cent for some time," Panagariya said.
The economic growth
declined to at least four-quarter low of 6.1 per cent in April-March and three-year low of 7.1 per cent for the entire 2016-17.
Panagariya also said that the NITI
Aayog, after suggesting a road map for the development of Uttar Pradesh, is now trying to work with the new Congress government
of Punjab on a road map for the state's development.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU