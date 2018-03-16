Anti-dumping duty on Indian shrimp import unlikely to impact shipment

The recent threefold hike in anti-dumping duty (ADD) on Indian shrimp import by the United States is not likely to have much impact on shipment volume. The USA is the largest market for Indian seafood. The ADD has been raised on shrimp to 2.34 per cent, from 0.84 per cent. “It is definitely a matter of concern for exporters of seafood but it is not going to impact that heavily.

If at all there will be any, it can be compensated by exporting to other countries. The hike in duty is a kind trade embargo by the US to safeguard its domestic industry. There is growing ...