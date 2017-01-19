AP-CII Partnership Summit starts on January 27 in Visakhapatnam

government is holding the two-day Partnership Summit with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Union from January 27-28, 2017, in Visakhapatnam to showcase the state as an investment destination across various sectors.

AP is hosting the event as a partner state for the second consecutive year after the bifurcation. The previous summit too was held in Visakhapatnam in January last year.

Resonating the constructs of all the previous editions, the forthcoming edition of the summit too will feature policymakers, CEOs, academicians and leaders from all over the world, according to the CII.

Various plenary sessions focusing on the theme 'Partnerships for Sustained Growth in an Emerging Global Economic Order' will be held as part of the event, it said.

The state government is aiming to make this year's event even more successful in terms of signing the investment intents with various companies and in terms of the presence of global CEOs, in the light of the number one position it was able to achieve for the state in the ease of doing business rankings last year.

According to sources, the state government is aiming to sign investment intents in the range of Rs 7 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore from the companies in various sectors at the upcoming event as compared to Rs 6.24 lakh crore worth of MoUs it had signed in the previous year.

The industries department alone was given a target of Rs 4 lakh crore as compared to Rs 2.5 lakh crore worth of MoUs it had signed with the companies in the last partnership summit, according to a department official. Together with textiles and mining sectors, the total investment intents worth about Rs 5 lakh crore were expected to be lined up at the summit.

The government is expected to announce the details of the guests and other important participants at the summit in a few days. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address various plenary sessions.

The programme will also include sector specific deliberations and structured B2B meetings in the areas of Aerospace and Defence; Textiles and Apparel; Automobiles; Agriculture and Food Processing; Biotech and Pharma and electronics among others, according to the organisers.