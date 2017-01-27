TRENDING ON BS
AP investment summit: MoUs worth Rs 4.25 lakh cr signed on Day 1

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

As many as 128 pacts worth about Rs 4.25 lakh crore in sectors like healthcare and mining were signed on the first day of the Andhra Pradesh investment summit here on Friday.

These agreements have the potential to create employment for about 5.5 lakh people.



The memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed by companies including Ceat, Indani Global, NSL Mining, Neopharma, Inox Wind and REC.

Tomorrow, the government of Andhra Pradesh proposes to sign 585 MoUs with an investment commitment of Rs 5.83 lakh crore, which has the potential to create jobs for 1.49 lakh people, according to a state government statement.

The two-day summit ends on Saturday.

