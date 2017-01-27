AP investment summit: MoUs worth Rs 4.25 lakh cr signed on Day 1

As many as 128 pacts worth about Rs 4.25 lakh crore in sectors like healthcare and mining were signed on the first day of the summit here on Friday.



These agreements have the potential to create employment for about 5.5 lakh people.



The memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed by companies including Ceat, Indani Global, NSL Mining, Neopharma, Inox Wind and REC.



Tomorrow, the of proposes to sign 585 MoUs with an commitment of Rs 5.83 lakh crore, which has the potential to create jobs for 1.49 lakh people, according to a state statement.



The two-day summit ends on Saturday.

Press Trust of India