Apparel exports to cross $30 billion mark in next 3 years: AEPC

Currently, the country's apparel exports stood at around $17 billion annually

The Rs 6,000-crore special package announced by the in June for the textiles sector will help push to over $30 billion in the next three years, AEPC today said.



Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Ashok Rajani said the initiatives announced by the along with good quality products aided by innovative design prowess will drive the change for the industry.



"We have an ambitious target for export and job creation in the next three years. The industry is poised to grow in 2017. I am sure we will not only achieve the $30 billion mark in next three years for exports, but have the potential of exceeding the expectation," he said in a statement.



Currently, the country's stood at around $17 billion annually.



He said has an immense pool of talent and this industry can harness this resource maximum.



On demonetisation, Rajani said: "Temporally, we are facing a lot of pain as our workers are having difficulties opening bank accounts and migrant workers from our principal centres from Delhi, Tirupur and Karnataka are going back to their villages."



Earlier this month, AEPC honoured the exporters for their contribution in Indian ready-made garment exports, by presenting them Export Awards here.

Press Trust of India