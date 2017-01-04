Apple's 'growing' demands for sops riles government

Apple has demanded concessions on tax as well as exemption from local sourcing of input materials

Apple’s India plans have hit a sticking point over concessions the company is making a pitch for. Amid reports that the California-based firm is in advanced stages of talks with the government for setting up a manufacturing facility in India, a senior commerce ministry source said on Tuesday that Apple’s “growing demand for concessions” could be a dampener. “Apple is apparently demanding concessions that no other company is asking for,” the source said. While not specifying the latest demands made by the company, the source said these ...

Subhayan Chakraborty