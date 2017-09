The deficit was 76.4% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

The country’s capital spending stood at Rs 1.1 lakh crore during the April-August period in FY18, up from Rs 91,300 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The government stated further that around Rs 5.8 lakh accrued from tax mop-up in the April-August period as against Rs 4.84 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue deficit for the first five months of stood at Rs 4.31 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 3.25 lakh cr in FY17.

Meanwhile, revenue spending was pegged at Rs 9.5 lakh cr over last year’s Rs 8.02 lakh cr in the same period.

in the first five months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 3.4 lakh crore, government data showed on Friday.