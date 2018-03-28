Country reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 trillion ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month. Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 trillion, government data showed on Wednesday.
April-Feb fiscal deficit touches 120% of full-year target at Rs 7.2 trn
Reuters Last Updated at March 28, 2018 16:24 IST
http://mybs.in/2VlS94B
