April-June fiscal deficit hits 81% of full-year target

India's touched Rs 442 lakh crore ($68.88 billion) during April-June period or 80.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Monday.



The was 61.1 per cent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.



in the first three months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 177 lakh crore ($27.59 billion), the data showed.India aims to bring down its federal to 3.2 per cent of in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 per cent in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)