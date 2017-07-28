Arhar, soybean, sunflower acreage continues to be less compared to last yr

The of arhar, soybean, groundnut, and sunflower has been less than last year in the current kharif season even as planting has entered the last stages mainly due to weak rain in Karnataka and excess in some others like Gujarat.



The seems to have dropped as might have shifted to cotton because of better prices offered in the past few years and a sharp fall in rates.

The area under cotton has increased by almost 21 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Though will continue for a few more weeks and this should get a boost from revival, unless there is a big lift, the under arhar, soybean, and sunflower might remain less than last year, which could lead to lower production.

The data from the department of agriculture showed that till Friday, the area under arhar was around 15.49 per cent less than last year, and those under soybean, groundnut, and sunflower seed were around 10.31 per cent, 11.46 per cent and 11.87 per cent less than last year.

Overall, till July 21, around 79.13 million hectares of land was brought under kharif crops, which was nearly 3.34 per cent more than the same period last year and over 5 per cent more than the normal sown, which is the average of the past five years.