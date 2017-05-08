TRENDING ON BS
Arun Jaitley asks ADB to give primacy to developing nations' views

Press Trust of India  |  Yokohama (Japan) 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday asked Asian Development Bank (ADB) to ensure primacy is accorded to views of developing countries in operations of the multilateral lending agency. The finance minister expressed the views in his meeting with ADB President Takehiko Nakao here. He also held bilateral discussions with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso.

During the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, he highlighted the initiatives under Make in India and called upon Japanese companies to set up facilities in India for manufacture of rolling stock for Metro rail projects. "Both the ministers noted the growing synergy between India and Japan and committed themselves towards working closely to expand India-Japan bilateral economic cooperation," a statement said.

In his meeting with Nakao, Jaitley discussed India-ADB bilateral engagements. "While noting with satisfaction that India today is the largest client of ADB, Jaitley urged the president to ensure that since ADB provides services to developing countries, the bank should ensure that primacy is accorded to the views of developing countries in ADB’s operations and resource planning." 

Jaitley is on a three-day visit to Japan to participate in the annual meeting of Board of Governors’ of Asian Development Bank.

