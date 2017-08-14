Arun Jaitley chairs meeting to review FDI policy

Finance Minister on Monday chaired a meeting to review (FDI) policy in certain sectors, sources said.



The meeting was attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Power Minister and senior officials in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), sources added.



Sources, however, remained tight-lipped about the deliberations held in the meeting.Sources said the meeting appears to be a follow up of the meeting Prime Minister had called last month onThe meeting assumes significance as the government is considering to liberalise in certain sectors such as single retail, multi retail, andThe government is relaxing norms to provide investor friendly climate to foreign players, and in turn, attract more FDI to boost and createin the country grew by 9 per cent to $43.47 billion in 2016-17.