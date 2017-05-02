Arun Jaitley hands over DRDO developed devices to NSG

-
ALSO READThere's 'alliance of subversion' on Indian campuses: Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley discusses GST, other economic issues with Maharashtra FM Most acts of terror across world have Pak links, says Arun Jaitley Tax collection to exceed budget estimates this financial year: Arun Jaitley Banks cutting rates to use liquidity available, says Arun Jaitley
-
Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the DRDO to National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
The devices handed over to NDRF included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.
Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices.
The 'OTL-300' was given to Delhi Police also.
Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU