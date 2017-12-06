Arun Jaitley starts pre-Budget meetings, discusses price volatility

The preparation for the has started with Central Government's

Starting from Tuesday, Finance Minister is scheduled to meet representatives of different groups from various sectors. Government is all set to present first post-GST Budget on February 1, 2018.

Pre-Budget meet with trade union leader

On Tuesday, nine of the trade union leaders jointly submitted a common memorandum in a meeting with the Finance Minister. The list consists of 12 point charter demands. The members demanded a fixed minimum wage for all workers on the basis of the 15th Indian Labour Conference recommendations and Consumer Price Index.

To ensure the security of the unorganised sectors, a National Fund must be created, the union leaders suggested the Central government. There was also a demand for increasing the budget allocation for the social sectors.

Considering the recent price hike of essential commodities, the leaders asked the Finance Ministry to regulate the prices.

To lessen the income gap between rich and poor, the ceiling for the income tax for salaried class persons and pensioners should be increased up to Rs 5 lakh per annum and Rs 8 lakh per annum respectively, a statement from Finance Ministry said.





Pre-Budget meet with agricultural groups

also had a meeting with the representatives of different groups on Tuesday. It was his first meeting.

will be perfect opportunity to shift to 'Farmers' Policy' to 'Food Policy', the representatives suggest the government.

To ensure the delivery of remunerative prices to farmers, the ‘Price Deficiency Payment Mechanism’ must be implemented immediately.

It was suggested that there is need to start ‘Operation Veggies’ and focus should be given to TOP – Tomato, Onion and Potato as there is maximum volatility in their prices. Other suggestions included that the Centre should declare an ‘ Debt Relief Package’ for the entire country.

The members requested the government to double the number of receiving loans up to Rs 2 lakh at the interest rate of 1%. Aadhar linkage can be done to avoid duplication.