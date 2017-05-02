TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India should make quality global products: Nirmala Sitharaman
Business Standard

Arun Jaitley strengthens NSG, hands over DRDO-developed detection devices

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley hands over DRDO developed devices to NSG

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the DRDO to National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The devices handed over to NDRF included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.



Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices.

The 'OTL-300' was given to Delhi Police also.

Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Arun Jaitley strengthens NSG, hands over DRDO-developed detection devices

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300' Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the DRDO to National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The devices handed over to NDRF included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices.

The 'OTL-300' was given to Delhi Police also.

Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau. image
Business Standard
177 22

Arun Jaitley strengthens NSG, hands over DRDO-developed detection devices

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the DRDO to National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The devices handed over to NDRF included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices.

The 'OTL-300' was given to Delhi Police also.

Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau.

image
Business Standard
177 22