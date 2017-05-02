Arun Jaitley strengthens NSG, hands over DRDO-developed detection devices

Defence Minister on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the to National Security Guard (NSG), Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).



The devices handed over to included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.



also handed over to an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices.



The 'OTL-300' was given to Police also.



Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau.

Press Trust of India