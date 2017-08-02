TRENDING ON BS
Amid layoffs, India's job confidence outlook highest in Asia-Pacific
Arvind Panagariya quits as NITI Aayog V-C: His hits and misses in last 3 years

Initiated move Air India privatisation, but reports on poverty and cast census remained unfinished

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayog’s first vice-chairman and noted economist Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday decided to relinquish his post to pursue academic interests less than three-years after he was appointed. 

The sudden announcement sparked off speculation that all was not well with his relationship with the Prime Minister's Office ( PMO). However, Panagariya denied the rumours of feeling 'suffocated' and said that he enjoyed the most cordial relationship with the PMO. 

In the last two years and eight months, Panagariya attempted pushing through many reforms, some of which were well accepted while others couldn’t get the government nod. 

Here is a laundry list of reforms that the vice-chairman accomplished during his tenure and those that he could not push through.

Panagariya’s Achievements

  • Initiated the move for privatisation of Air India
  • Prepared the three-year action agenda for the Modi government, a document which replaced the five-year plan with more concrete and short-term suggestions
  • Started the process of reforming the higher education sector in the country, first through the Medical Council of India, then was working on UGC and AICTE
  • Prepared a list on closure and disinvestment of sick PSUs
  • Worked with states to modify their land lease laws and  revamped the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS)

Panagariya's failures

  • Couldn’t get the government nod on his pet idea of Coastal Economic Zones (CEZ) on the lines of China, though he did initial work on the same but couldn’t find much support from the finance ministry on tax breaks and concessions
  • Wanted the government to focus more on mega job creating sectors by reforming the rigid labour laws particularly in areas like leather, gems and jewelry, among others
  • Couldn’t complete the 15-year vision document, which could have been a long-term policy statement
  • The reports on poverty and cast census remained unfinished
  •  He could not negotiate through the highly complex bureaucratic maze that rules India’s administrative setup

