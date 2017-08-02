Arvind Panagariya quits as NITI Aayog V-C: His hits and misses in last 3 years

NITI Aayog’s first vice-chairman and noted economist on Tuesday decided to relinquish his post to pursue academic interests less than three-years after he was appointed.

The sudden announcement sparked off speculation that all was not well with his relationship with the Prime Minister's Office ( PMO). However, Panagariya denied the rumours of feeling 'suffocated' and said that he enjoyed the most cordial relationship with the PMO.

In the last two years and eight months, Panagariya attempted pushing through many reforms, some of which were well accepted while others couldn’t get the government nod.

Here is a laundry list of reforms that the vice-chairman accomplished during his tenure and those that he could not push through.

Panagariya’s Achievements

Initiated the move for privatisation of Air India

Prepared the three-year action agenda for the Modi government, a document which replaced the five-year plan with more concrete and short-term suggestions

Started the process of reforming the higher education sector in the country, first through the Medical Council of India, then was working on UGC and AICTE

Prepared a list on closure and disinvestment of sick PSUs

Worked with states to modify their land lease laws and revamped the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS)

Panagariya's failures

Couldn’t get the government nod on his pet idea of Coastal Economic Zones (CEZ) on the lines of China, though he did initial work on the same but couldn’t find much support from the finance ministry on tax breaks and concessions

Wanted the government to focus more on mega job creating sectors by reforming the rigid labour laws particularly in areas like leather, gems and jewelry, among others

Couldn’t complete the 15-year vision document, which could have been a long-term policy statement

The reports on poverty and cast census remained unfinished