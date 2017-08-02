Arvind Panagariya quits as NITI Aayog V-C: His hits and misses in last 3 years

-
ALSO READArvind Panagariya quits as NITI Aayog vice-chairman to return to academia Can't spend more taxpayers' money to clear Air India's debt: NITI Aayog NITI Aayog's usefulness and purpose remain unclear even today Watch: At third Niti Aayog meet, PM lauds GST as cooperative federalism Arvind Panagariya quits NITI Aayog: Meet the advocate of growth-boosting policies
-
- Initiated the move for privatisation of Air India
- Prepared the three-year action agenda for the Modi government, a document which replaced the five-year plan with more concrete and short-term suggestions
- Started the process of reforming the higher education sector in the country, first through the Medical Council of India, then was working on UGC and AICTE
- Prepared a list on closure and disinvestment of sick PSUs
- Worked with states to modify their land lease laws and revamped the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS)
- Couldn’t get the government nod on his pet idea of Coastal Economic Zones (CEZ) on the lines of China, though he did initial work on the same but couldn’t find much support from the finance ministry on tax breaks and concessions
- Wanted the government to focus more on mega job creating sectors by reforming the rigid labour laws particularly in areas like leather, gems and jewelry, among others
- Couldn’t complete the 15-year vision document, which could have been a long-term policy statement
- The reports on poverty and cast census remained unfinished
- He could not negotiate through the highly complex bureaucratic maze that rules India’s administrative setup
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU