Arvind Panagariya's exit from NITI Aayog was as quiet as his work

Nearly a year ago, Raghuram Rajan had decided not to continue as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Rajan’s exit in September 2016 had preceded weeks of sustained attacks on him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Subramanian Swamy and others. In his last months in office, outgoing NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya was hounded by Sangh Parivar outfits such as the Swadeshi Jagran Manch and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). Both Rajan and Panagariya were attacked for being “foreign-educated” people who either did ...