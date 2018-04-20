JUST IN
As minutes reveal hawkish RBI line on rates, bonds in India set for rout

The nation's 10-year yield jumped as much as 17 basis points to 7.80%, while the rupee fell past 66 per dollar to the lowest since March 2017

Subhadip Sircar & Kartik Goyal | Bloomberg 

Bond, rupee

India’s bonds dropped and the rupee slid to the weakest in more than a year as unexpectedly hawkish central bank minutes boosted speculation policy makers will raise interest rates.

Minutes of the April 4-5 meeting released Thursday showed most monetary policy committee members were optimistic the economy would rebound this year and actual output would move closer to its potential. Deputy Reserve Bank of India Governor Viral Acharya said he would vote for the start of the “withdrawal of accommodation” at the next meeting in June.

“The probability of a rate hike has increased after the minutes suggested that

more members are inclined towards withdrawal of accommodation,” Kotak Mahindra Bank analysts wrote in a research note. The bank maintained its forecast that interest rates will stay on hold in the year ending March 2019.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 11:42 IST

