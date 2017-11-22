As note ban impact fades, NBFC-MFI portfolio improves

With their pool of micro-finance loans vulnerable to defaults declining, non-banking finance companies – (NBFC-MFIs) have started recovering from the impact of



The portfolio of loans at risk (PAR) with dues over 30 days declined to 5.41 per cent at the end of September 2017 from 9.78 per cent at the end of June 2017, according to the Network (MFIN). Similarly, PAR with dues over 90 days stood at 5.19 per cent in the September quarter, compared to 7.08 per cent in the June quarter.



Source: Micro Finance Institution Network

The sector witnessed a 24 per cent growth in gross portfolio to Rs 38,288 crore, year-on-year. Volume of disbursals by NBFC-MFIs increased 2 per cent over the corresponding period last year to 6.31 million loans in September 2017. However, this was 15 per cent higher than the loans disbursed in previous quarter of the current financial year.NBFC-MFIs received Rs 8,338 crore in debt funding from banks and other financial institutions in September 2017, 138 per cent higher than previous year quarter.Total portfolio of overall microfinance industry stood at Rs 111,539 crore as of September 2017 . Banks held the highest share of 36 per cent with a outstanding of Rs 40,076 crore. This was followed by NBFC-MFIs, with a amount outstanding of Rs 35,939 crore, accounting for 32 per cent of total industry portfolio. Small finance banks, NBFCs and non-profit MFIs account for25 per cent, 6 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.In terms of regional distribution of portfolio, South accounted for 29 per cent of the total industry portfolio, North 27 per cent, and East and West 22 per cent each.