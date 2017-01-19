As Obama readies to step down as US prez , Modi thanks him for his support

US President called Prime Minister and the two reviewed the significant progress in India-US relationship, an official statement said.

" received a telephone call from US President yesterday (Wednesday) evening," it said.

The two leaders reviewed "with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years".

According to the statement, Modi also thanked President Obama for "his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US."

"He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours," it said.

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday. Real-estate mogul Donald Trump will be sworn-in following his departure.