TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Note ban likely spur for record tourist inflow, US biggest contributor
Business Standard

As Obama readies to step down as US prez , Modi thanks him for his support

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Barack Obama presses Vladimir Putin on Syria as Aleppo pummelled

US President Barack Obama called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two reviewed the significant progress in India-US relationship, an official statement said.

"Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President Barack Obama yesterday (Wednesday) evening," it said.

The two leaders reviewed "with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years".

According to the statement, Modi also thanked President Obama for "his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US."

"He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours," it said.

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday. Real-estate mogul Donald Trump will be sworn-in following his departure.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

As Obama readies to step down as US prez , Modi thanks him for his support

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday

US President Barack Obama called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two reviewed the significant progress in India-US relationship, an official statement said.

"Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President Barack Obama yesterday (Wednesday) evening," it said.

The two leaders reviewed "with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years".

According to the statement, Modi also thanked President Obama for "his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US."

"He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours," it said.

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday. Real-estate mogul Donald Trump will be sworn-in following his departure.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

As Obama readies to step down as US prez , Modi thanks him for his support

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday

US President Barack Obama called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two reviewed the significant progress in India-US relationship, an official statement said.

"Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President Barack Obama yesterday (Wednesday) evening," it said.

The two leaders reviewed "with satisfaction the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years".

According to the statement, Modi also thanked President Obama for "his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US."

"He conveyed his best wishes to President Obama in his future endeavours," it said.

Obama will step down as the 44th President of the US on Friday. Real-estate mogul Donald Trump will be sworn-in following his departure.

image
Business Standard
177 22