As RCEP leaders take the stage, India not ready on crucial issues

India is yet to sort out crucial chunks of the agreement as Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a summit with heads of government from the nations negotiating the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). On Tuesday, Modi will be attending the first ever RCEP leaders summit in Manila. After repeated failures on the deadline front, the leaders will commit to getting the deal on the ground by 2018 as well as finalising the core tenets of the final deal, senior Commerce ministry official said. However, he added that it will remain a tall task ...