Asean leaders at Republic Day 2018: India's stakes high as RCEP hangs fire

As the leaders of all 10 Asean nations descend on Delhi later this month as guests of honour for the Republic Day celebrations, India will be counting on boosting its trade and security ties with a region that is set to take off economically and has been moving increasingly closer to China.

The (Asean) is home to approximately 640 million people, or 8.8 per cent of the world's population, which is more than the population of the European Union combined. In 2015, the organisation's combined nominal GDP had grown to more than $2.8 trillion. Further, if Asean were a single entity, it would currently rank as the sixth-largest economy in the world, behind the USA, China, Japan, France, and Germany.

Delhi will be pushing for greater trade and political bridge building with the bloc during the visit, which also marks 25 years of India's association with the bloc. However, at a little more than $71 billion, trade and investment ties remain much lower than possible. The government hopes to improve it to $200 billion by 2022.

However, this is subject to the successful outcome of the proposed (RCEP) trade deal by the end of 2018. The is a proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) between the 10 Asean economies and six others with which the grouping currently has FTAs — Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand.

While India and the Asean nations have shared similar as well as diametrically opposite positions on the variables of the deal – tariff reduction in goods and liberalisation of services trade, among others – the bloc has recently blamed Delhi for consistently stalling. Asean nations had hoped to finish negotiations by the end of 2017 owing to it being the 50th foundation year of the bloc. However, growing acrimony between India and the developed economies of South Korea and Australia on matters of agricultural trade and immigration issues has prevented that.

While the issues within will be discussed, the Commerce Ministry feels that trade talks should be left to the negotiations, which regularly take place, a senior official from the department said.

There are differences within the bloc as well with smaller nations like Cambodia and Laos maintaining vastly different trade positions from the commodity-heavy and much larger economies such as Malaysia and Indonesia. "India and China had earlier scrambled to gain the support of one nation or the other, effectively splitting the group," a Delhi-based trade expert said.