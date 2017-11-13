JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Odisha identifies 600 acres of land to woo Japanese investors
Business Standard

ASEAN: Singapore's leading ballet enthralls leaders with musical Ramayana

The ASEAN leaders' deliberation is taking place under the shadow of China's growing military build-up in the resource-rich South China Sea

Press Trust of India  |  Manila 

Cast and crew of Rama Hari perform Ramayana at the ASEAN Summit. Photo: @narendramodi
Cast and crew of Rama Hari perform Ramayana at the ASEAN Summit. Photo: @narendramodi

A musical performance based on the epic Ramayana today drew loud applause from several world leaders and delegates at a grand opening ceremony of the two- day ASEAN summit.

The play reflected India's cultural linkages with the Philippines and several member countries of the 10-member powerful bloc.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and several other leaders from ASEANs partner countries attended the glitzy opening ceremony at the highly fortified Cultural Centre in this bustling metropolis.

The Ramayana in the Philippines is called 'Maharadia Lawana' which means king Ravana. The Philippines' famous dance is called 'Singkil' which is based on the Ramayana.

Modi tweeted: 

The musical performance was choreographed by Alice Reyes of Ballet Philippines, a leading ballet company in the country founded in 1969.

The prime minister said the Ramayana is widely popular among ASEAN nations and he complimented the cast and crew of the play for their "stupendous performance".

"ASEAN celebrates 50 years of robust cooperation and working towards a better tomorrow. India cherishes the strong ties with the @ASEAN family," Modi said.

The ASEAN leaders later began deliberations at the summit which is taking place under the shadow of China's growing military build-up in the resource-rich South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea- a huge source of hydrocarbons. However, several ASEAN member countries including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei have countered the Chinese claims.

India has been supporting freedom of navigation and access to resources in the South China Sea in accordance with principles of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The ASEAN have been pushing for a legally binding code of conduct for all stakeholders in the South China sea but Beijing has been opposing such a framework asserting that it will resolve the dispute with respective countries under bilateral mechanism.

First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 13:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements