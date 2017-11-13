ASEAN: Singapore's leading ballet enthralls leaders with musical Ramayana

A musical performance based on the epic today drew loud applause from several world leaders and delegates at a grand opening ceremony of the two- day summit.



The play reflected India's cultural linkages with the and several member countries of the 10-member powerful bloc.



You would be happy to know that the @ASEAN opening ceremony included excerpts from the musical Rama Hari, based on the Ramayana. Various parts of the Ramayana were beautifully highlighted in the Rama Hari. This shows our deep historical bonds and shared heritage. pic.twitter.com/hLNQnSmmAs — (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister and several other leaders from ASEANs partner countries attended the glitzy opening ceremony at the highly fortified Cultural Centre in this bustling metropolis.The in the is called 'Maharadia Lawana' which means king Ravana. The Philippines' famous dance is called 'Singkil' which is based on theModi tweeted:The musical performance was choreographed by Alice Reyes of Ballet Philippines, a leading ballet company in the country founded in 1969.The prime minister said the is widely popular among nations and he complimented the cast and crew of the play for their "stupendous performance"." celebrates 50 years of robust cooperation and working towards a better tomorrow. cherishes the strong ties with the @ family," Modi said.The leaders later began deliberations at the summit which is taking place under the shadow of China's growing military build-up in the resource-richChina claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea- a huge source of hydrocarbons. However, several member countries including Vietnam, the and Brunei have countered the Chinese claims.has been supporting freedom of navigation and access to resources in the in accordance with principles of international law, including the on the Law of the Sea.The have been pushing for a legally binding code of conduct for all stakeholders in the but Beijing has been opposing such a framework asserting that it will resolve the dispute with respective countries under bilateral mechanism.