Asia now has more billionaires than the US

The world’s wealthiest individuals are on a roll, with in leading the pack.

Billionaire wealth increased 17 per cent to $6 trillion in 2016, after a decline the previous year, Group AG and PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a report issued on Thursday. Led by China, the number of the region’s surpassed the for the first time.

But don’t shed a tear for the richest folks in the US: American still control the most wealth at $2.8 trillion. The gain in total billionaire wealth was twice the 8.5 per cent increase of the

Asia’s economic expansion saw, on average, a new billionaire created in the region every other day. Should that pace continue, would overtake the as the world’s largest concentration of wealth in four years, the and the auditing firm said in an analysis of data from roughly 1,550

How fast billionaire wealth grows in will depend in part on how state-driven investment in is replaced with other sources of capital, Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele said at a press conference in Zurich on Thursday.

“As hooks up its capital markets to the global system, it will have a very profound impact on capital flows — on as well,” he said. The execution of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s growth policies will also influence how fast total Asian billionaire wealth overtakes the US, he said.

A combination of geopolitical stability in Greater China, rising Chinese real estate prices, infrastructure spending, the growing middle class and buoyant commodity prices all boosted wealth, the report said, citing interviews with Asia’s richest people.

Three-quarters of the world’s new hail from and The number of rose by 117 for a total of 637, with self-made seeing their wealth rise faster than those who became through family ties. The added 25 for a total of 563.

“In China, one billionaire is created every three weeks,” Qiong Zhang, head of wealth management for Securities in China, said in an interview. “For many of the first generation of entrepreneurs, a major focus is bringing the business to the capital markets, raising funds and M&A,” she said, adding that the sees Greater as a “crucial” wealth management market.

Europe’s number was basically flat at 342 in part due to death and because “entrepreneurial companies can find a difficult place to do business due to both the conservative business culture and strict regulations”, said.

The world’s 500 richest people have added $824 billion so far this year, an increase of 19 per cent, according to the Bloomberg Index. Their total net worth is estimated at $5.2 trillion as of October 25.

Peer networks are playing an increasingly important role for when it comes to making and giving away money, the survey said.

“Informal and formal networks orchestrate deals and investments, as well as helping with other topics such as philanthropy, inheritance and art,” according to the report.

The emergence of great wealth is bolstering art and sports more than ever before. As art prices have skyrocketed since the early 2000s, more have turned to art both as a status symbol and an asset. Among the world’s top 200 art collectors, almost three-quarters were in 2016, up from 28 in 1995. A Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, was the buyer of this year’s most expensive artwork at auction, a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $110.5 million.

More than 140 top sports clubs around the world are owned by 109 billionaires, who are on average 68 years old with a wealth of $5 billion, according to the survey.

