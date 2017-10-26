Asia now has more billionaires than the US

The world’s wealthiest individuals are on a roll, with billionaires
in Asia
leading the pack.
Billionaire wealth increased 17 per cent to $6 trillion in 2016, after a decline the previous year, UBS
Group AG and PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a report issued on Thursday. Led by China, the number of the region’s billionaires
surpassed the US
for the first time.
But don’t shed a tear for the richest folks in the US: American billionaires
still control the most wealth at $2.8 trillion. The gain in total billionaire wealth was twice the 8.5 per cent increase of the MSCI AC World Index.
Asia’s economic expansion saw, on average, a new billionaire created in the region every other day. Should that pace continue, Asia
would overtake the US
as the world’s largest concentration of wealth in four years, the Swiss bank
and the auditing firm said in an analysis of data from roughly 1,550 billionaires.
How fast billionaire wealth grows in Asia
will depend in part on how state-driven investment in China
is replaced with other sources of capital, UBS
Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele said at a press conference in Zurich on Thursday.
“As China
hooks up its capital markets to the global system, it will have a very profound impact on capital flows — on Europe
as well,” he said. The execution of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s growth policies will also influence how fast total Asian billionaire wealth overtakes the US, he said.
A combination of geopolitical stability in Greater China, rising Chinese real estate prices, infrastructure spending, the growing middle class and buoyant commodity prices all boosted wealth, the UBS
report said, citing interviews with Asia’s richest people.
“In China, one billionaire is created every three weeks,” Qiong Zhang, head of wealth management for UBS
Securities in China, said in an interview. “For many of the first generation of entrepreneurs, a major focus is bringing the business to the capital markets, raising funds and M&A,” she said, adding that the Swiss bank
sees Greater China
as a “crucial” wealth management market.
Europe’s number was basically flat at 342 in part due to death and because “entrepreneurial companies can find Europe
a difficult place to do business due to both the conservative business culture and strict regulations”, UBS
said.
The world’s 500 richest people have added $824 billion so far this year, an increase of 19 per cent, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires
Index. Their total net worth is estimated at $5.2 trillion as of October 25.
Peer networks are playing an increasingly important role for billionaires
when it comes to making and giving away money, the survey said.
“Informal and formal networks orchestrate deals and investments, as well as helping with other topics such as philanthropy, inheritance and art,” according to the report.
The emergence of great wealth is bolstering art and sports more than ever before. As art prices have skyrocketed since the early 2000s, more billionaires
have turned to art both as a status symbol and an asset. Among the world’s top 200 art collectors, almost three-quarters were billionaires
in 2016, up from 28 in 1995. A Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, was the buyer of this year’s most expensive artwork at auction, a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $110.5 million.
More than 140 top sports clubs around the world are owned by 109 billionaires, who are on average 68 years old with a wealth of $5 billion, according to the survey.
© Bloomberg
