Assam again revises deadline for cashless wage transfers in tea gardens

Process of paying wages in cash will continue till Jan 5 next year, will cover Dec 30-31 pay cycle

The Assam government missed the second consecutive deadline to pay tea workers' wages via bank transfers, and fell back on the existing mode of cash payment through the district magistrate's office. This process of paying the wages in cash will continue till January 5 next year, and will cover the December 30-31 pay cycle. In a bid to ensure transparency in wages and promote digitisation, the state government had, just after demonetisation, set a deadline of December 5 for banks and tea gardens to open accounts for the 11,00,000 strong workforce and pay the wages via bank ...

Avishek Rakshit & Namrata Acharya