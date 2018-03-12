Assam Budget 2018: Himanta Biswa to present first e-Budget tomorrow

JUST IN
Government tables bill to impound, sell assets of fugitive fraudsters
Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal display the tablets containing the state budget 2018-19 documents on their arrival at the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA). (Photo: PTI)
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he would present the state's first e-Budget at the legislative Assembly here tomorrow. "The government will present the first e-Budget in the Assembly and each legislator will be provided with a tablet (computer) with details of the Budget," Sarma told reporters here. The legislators will be able to access the tablets during discussions and cut motion on the Budget inside the House, he said. The state Budget would be also available on Google app. Mediapersons covering the Budget presentation will be given a pen drive containing its details, the minister said. The conventional paper Budget would be available as well. The finance department had called for suggestions from the public regarding the Budget provisions, and more than one thousand people submitted their suggestions, the best of which have been sorted out for incorporation in this year's Budget, he added.
