Assam to see quantum jump in tourism expenditure in FY18

is on an overdrive to promote the state as an attractive tourist destination. Close on the heels of roping in Bollywood actor as tourism’s brand ambassador, the Tourism Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Saturday the budgetary allocation for will see a four times jump in next financial year.

“In next fiscal, we will allocate Rs 460 crore for the department. It would be a quantum jump from present 100 crore,” said Sarma, who also holds the all-important finance portfolio in the state, besides health and education.

Sarma also said the state would soon formulate a policy which would try developing the sector as an industry and specify the focus areas. He also said a “unique project” called ‘Amar Aalohi’, meaning our guest, would be unveiled soon. The ‘Amar Aalohi’ project would encourage villagers to arrange homestays for tourists. This would be done keeping in mind to promote tea tourism, religious circuits and ethnic culture where guests would be required to venture into the interiors of the state and could choose for homestays.

“We would soon create infrastructure under this project. We would also impart soft skills and hospitality training to our villagers those who would join the homestay project,” added Sarma while addressing media persons along with Chopra.

Chopra, who visited the state for the first time today after being signed as brand ambassador, said she hoped to show to the world through her eyes. She had signed a two-year contract with the state government to promote at both national and international platforms.

“What is incredible about is its diversity. The culture and grace of the Assamese people is what I find striking about the state,” she said.

Sarma had launched a new logo of with the punch line “Awesome Assam” in September. A sum of Rs 15 crore was allocated then to undertake publicity campaign under the new logo that depicts the one-horned rhino, world-famous tea and the mighty Brahmaputra on one canvas.

The state government also announced special incentives, like quick clearance of permissions, to film producers who wish to shoot in the state.

Around 55,16,565 tourists, which included 24,720 foreign tourists, visited the state in 2015.