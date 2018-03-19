At 56%, rural teledensity and broadband target lag way behind Urban India

The updated (NTP), currently being finalised, is expected to give attention on the digital divide between rural and areas. In the earlier NTP, issued in 2012, the target was to increase to 70 per cent by 2017 and to 100 per cent by 2020. Despite all the effort and growth of broadband, the figure was only 56.7 per cent at the end of December 2017. Similarly, connectivity to villages has been lagging, with delay in laying of an network (OFN) up to gram panchayats. In 2012, an aim was reliable and affordable access to rural and remote areas, via a combination of optical fibre, wireless, and other technologies. All panchayats were to get an OFN, with funding from the Universal Service Obligation Fund. This latter aim has seen several missed deadlines. A National Network was to connect all 250,000 gram panchayats by 2016. The latest date for completion is March 2019. The delay has hit the target of connectivity in rural areas. To streamline the project, the government in 2016 renamed it BharatNet and changed the structure of implementation. The budget for it was doubled to Rs 42 billion from the initial Rs 20 billion. As on March 11, goes official data, a little over 104,000 gram panchayats have been made service-ready for providing connectivity under BharatNet. has also been lagging, although connectivity is growing at a fast pace and India is home to over a billion such connections. Due to the launch of Reliance Jio, data consumption has increased manifold. However, the benefits have largely been to areas. Figures from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India show at the end of December at 56.66 per cent; it was 168.29 per cent for areas.

When it comes to wireline, the digital divide is compounded. The share of and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers was about 85.3 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively, at the end of December 2017. Overall wireline teledensity declined from 1.81 per cent at the end of November 2017 to 1.79 per cent at the end of December. Rural wireline teledensity was 0.39 per cent at end-December.

The new is likely to be unveiled in a couple of weeks. The target would be 100 per cent and access for wireline to half of all households. 2018 would set the mission and objectives to be accomplished by the end of 2022, when it will be 75 years of independence from British rule.

Also, to attract investment equivalent to $100 billion (Rs 6.4 trillion) in the communications sector.

The policy would aim at access for high-quality services at affordable prices to 90 per cent of the population. And, 900 million connections at a minimum download speed of 2 megabits per second (Mbps). Of that, at least 150 million connections at a minimum download speed of 20 Mbps. The objective includes data connectivity of at least 1 gigabits per second speed to all gram panchayats and to enable access for wireline services to half of all households in the country.

Digital push: Making the connection