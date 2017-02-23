TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

ATM dispenses Rs 2,000 notes with 'Children Bank of India' written on them

SBI says it suspects involvement of some miscreants with mischievous intent

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fake notes of ~2000 which were dispensed by an SBI ATM in south Delhi on Wednesday Photo: PTI

A man who had gone to withdraw money at an ATM in Sangam Vihar in New Delhi allegedly ended up getting four notes of Rs 2,000 with “Children Bank Of India” written on them, police said on Wednesday.

Rohit Kumar, a customer care executive got four notes of Rs 2,000 which had “churan” label on them in place of the official watermark from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM.

The notes also had “PK” written on them in place of the Reserve Bank of India stamp and the top left corner had “Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank” written instead of RBI.

After the victim approached the police, a Sub-Inspector was sent to the ATM to withdraw money and he also received a note that had “Children Bank Of India” written on it. Following this, a case of cheating was registered and investigation has been taken up, said a senior police officer. After scanning the footage from the ATM, police has managed to identify the last man who had filled cash in the machine.  SBI in a statement said it has in place, at all its currency chests a very robust system for monitoring the quality of notes. “All notes received by the bank and to be dispensed by the bank, either through its ATMs or its branches, are processed through the latest state-of-the-art ‘Note Sorting Machines’. These machines are equipped with the templates of all legal tender in the country and any note not conforming to the security features is separated as ‘suspect note’ for further manual scrutiny. “Thus, no fake note is likely to be dispensed through Bank’s ATMs at any time,” the statement said.  “As the possibility of fake notes from Bank’s ATMs is very remote, the bank suspects involvement of some miscreants with mischievous intent. However, further investigations are underway,” the statement added.

