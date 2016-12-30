ATMs continue to run dry during demonetisation exercise

The queues outside Automated Teller Machine (ATMs) have reduced over the past 50 days since Narendra Modi's demonetisation exercise kicked off.

However, this is not because the shortage issue has been resolved, but because most have realised that continue to run dry even one and a half months after the note ban.

Industry experts explain that even though all ATM machines have been recalibrated to dispense new notes, they are running at a fraction of the capacities due to the crunch in currency notes.

Manjunath Rao, Senior Vice-President & Head of Sales, Info Systems, says, "After recalibration, even though can hold up to about Rs 42 lakh, on an average we haven't been loading more than Rs 6.76 lakh in our machines."

“In fact, on any given day we have not loaded more than 13, out of the 55, that we operate across the country. So on an average not more than 40 per cent have been working,” she added.

In fact, another cursory look at the loading of in will present a clearer picture. says it loaded Rs 1,528 crore between November 1-8. However, between November 9 and December 20, it was able to fill up only Rs 455 crore across its ATM network.

Another manager at a private sector explains that even though the supply has improved, bankers are looking to use that for branches and not ATMs.

“My loyalty is first towards my own customers. In an ATM, I have no control over who comes and withdraws money. So in a situation like this, when I have rationed cash, I will first look at giving it to my customers,” he added.

Moreover, most continue to dispense only 2,000-rupee notes, due to which are also preferring to visit the branch where their chances of being able to secure 100- or 500-rupee are higher.

Some industry experts also believe that the ATM scenario may improve after December 31 as free withdrawal from any ATM for will not be applicable after tomorrow.

As a result, banks may look at loading in their as it will result in fee income for them if another bank's customer withdraws money from their non-home network.

However, for now, banks are waiting for further direction from the government which is expected on 2016 New Year's eve to understand if the shortage situation both at and banks may improve in coming days.