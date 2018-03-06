Auction of 5 mineral blocks in Odisha to take off in April, tender floated

The Odisha government is readying to start the auction of five more by April. It has identified two and three blocks to go under the hammer. Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) has already been issued in respect of these blocks. Two blocks -- Chandiposhi and Purheibahal -- would be offered for (ML). Of the three blocks identified, Behera Banjipali and Garramura are meant for ML, while the Uskalvagu block is for grant of composite license (prospecting license cum ML). The deadline for submission of bids is April 18. Odisha was the first state to auction an block -- the Ghoraburhani Sagasahi block with about 100 million tonnes.

Essar Steel won the block at the electronic auctions, outbidding strong contenders like Tata Steel and Ltd (JSPL). The pollution board has given the 'Consent to Establish' under Section 25 of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The approval is for production of run of the mine of capacity 7.16 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), crushing and screening plant and beneficiation plant of 6.7 mtpa. The facilities are proposed to be set up over an area of 139.16 hectares straddling the villages of Ghoraburhani, Sagasahi and Kalamanga at Koira tahsil in Sundargarh district. Later, the Odisha government auctioned two more blocks- Kalamang and Netrabandha Pahar. won the Kalamang block in a round of intense bidding, outbidding heavyweights like Tata Steel, Ltd (JSPL), JSW Steel, another Bhushan Group firm- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd and The preferred bidder- has offered to share 100 per cent of the revenue with the Odisha government from its mining operations. Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) emerged as the preferred bidder for the Netrabandh Pahar block meant for merchant mining. BPSL won the block with a quote to share 87.15 per cent of the revenue from mining operations with the state government. The sole block auctioned in Odisha has gone to Dalmia Cement, while mine developer cum operator Ltd has won a manganese block.