A total of Rs 4,109.3 crore has accrued to states, including and Madhya Pradesh, from auctioned and allotted blocks till November.



Of the total of Rs 4,109 crore, Rs 2,543 crore are generated from the auctioned blocks, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.



"Total generated for state governments from mines allotted and auctioned under the Mines (SP) Act, 2015 till November 2017 is Rs 4,109.31 crore, out of which generated from auctioned mines is Rs 2,543.3 crore," the said.According to the minister, 31 mines have been allocated by way of an auction to private and public companies for specified end users.Goyal further said that against the target of 433.4 million tonnes (mt), the overall output in April-November of this financial year was 396.5 mt."A positive growth of 2 per cent has been achieved during this period compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when the overall production was 388.68 mt," the stressed.Less de the and of fossil fuel in January-July resulted in accumulation of stock on the mines of state-owned (CIL)."So, the production was restricted in the early part of 2017-18," Goyal said, adding that thereafter as demand of the dry fuel picked up, all efforts are being made to enhance the output.