The sale of in the country jumped 19 per cent at 97 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to 81 TMT during the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Compared to the immediate preceding quarter (January to March 2017), the sales have increased 7.3 per cent. For period January to March 2017, the total sales recorded was 90.4 TMT. “We are seeing a continued trend of increased sales. The impressive jump in sale of Auto LPG, probably the most viable alternate auto fuel today, can be attributed to two key factors. One, continued high delta with and and thus much lower running costs and two, increasing awareness among people to mitigate environmental pollution,” said Suyash Gupta, Director General of the Indian Coalition (IAC).

There was a reduction in the price of in October 2016 by oil companies Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL, making the fuel about 50 per cent cheaper than Following this price reduction, the sales jumped by 16 per cent in the period between October 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016. This fuel is also readily available in more than 500 cities with more than 1,100 stations.

emits up to 120 times lesser particulate emissions than vehicles. Also, emits about 22 per cent lower carbon dioxide (CO2) than which is comparable to the CO2 emissions of CNG. At the same time, it is much cheaper than petrol, and CNG, the association said in a statement.

Globally, is the third most commonly used automotive fuel after and Over 26 million vehicles across 70 countries use to help clean their urban environment. Globally seven of the ten largest car manufacturers produce powered cars.