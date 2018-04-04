Average phone call rate falls to 19 p/min, data tariff to Rs 19/GB: Govt

Average phone call dropped by more than 60 per cent to 19 paise per minute while data tariffs plunged by about 90 per cent to Rs 19 per 1 GB during June 2016 to December 2017 period, informed Parliament today.

"The for services is under forbearance except for national roaming and ... The average outgo for in have shown continuous downward trend, particularly in the recent past," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

According to the data shared by Sinha, average outgoing call rate in June 2016 was 49 per minute which reduced to 19 paise per minute in December 2017.

The average data rate was Rs 205 per gigabyte (GB) in June 2016 which fell to Rs 19 per GB in December 2017.

The data shared by the showed that number of mobile connections in the country fell to 115.2 crore in January 2018 from 117 crore in March 2017.

Sinha in a separate reply said that the government was working on various projects, including BharatNet which aims to connect 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in a phased manner with high speed broadband network, to increase connectivity.

"In December 2017, Phase-I of Bharat Net has been completed by connecting one lakh ..As part of this project, the last mile connectivity, through or any other is to be provided at all the in the country. The project is targeted to be completed by March 2019," Sinha said.

As on March 25, 2018, by laying 2,68,963 km Cable (OFC), a total of 1,13,964 gram panchayats (GPs) have been connected, of which 1,04,889 have been made service ready, he said.

Under Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for North East Region, the government has signed an agreement with to install 2,817 mobile towers for providing mobile (including data) coverage in 4,119 uncovered villages at an estimated cost of Rs 2,258 crore.

"Agreement has also been signed with and to install 2,004 mobile towers for providing mobile (including data) coverage in 2,128 villages and National Highways in NER," Sinha said.

He said that a proposal for providing mobile services (including data service) at 4,072 identified locations by in Left-extremist affected areas in Phase-II has been recommended by the with an estimated cost for Rs 7,330 crore (excluding taxes).

"The proposal is being submitted to the Cabinet," Sinha said.