JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

HSBC pegs Q2 growth at 6.3%; sees food, fuel inflation as potential risks
Business Standard

B N Sharma appointed as Chairman of National Anti-Profiteering Authority

The authority under the GST regime has been constituted to ensure that the benefit of lower indirect tax rates are passed on to consumers

IANS  |  New Delhi 

GST

The government on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Badri Narain Sharma as the Chairman of the newly constituted National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) under the GST regime.

According to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Sharma is an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre of the 1985 batch. He will have the rank and pay of a Secretary in the government.

The authority under the GST regime has been constituted to ensure that the benefit of lower indirect tax rates are passed on to consumers.

The anti-profiteering measures were recently approved by the Union Cabinet and have been designed to ensure that the full benefits of input tax credits and reduced GST rates on supply of goods or services flow to the consumers.

Prior to his current appointment, Sharma was the Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
First Published: Tue, November 28 2017. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements