Bank consolidation as a reform is overstated: CEA Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, in a freewheeling chat with Business Standard reporters and editors, spoke on a wide range of issues — from GDP growth and fiscal consolidation to the goods and services tax (GST) and the upcoming economic survey. Edited excerpts: Your thoughts on the economy after demonetisation and the GST, and the prospects going forward? There is a global export recovery.

I think we can be part of that. With (bank) recapitalisation and NPA (non-performing assets) resolution, we can seriously start addressing the twin balance-sheet challenge. ...