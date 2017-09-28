JUST IN
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda cuts base rate to 9.15% per annum from Oct 1

The BPLR is 13.80 per cent per annum currently

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A pedestrian walks past a Bank of Baroda advertisement in Mumbai
Public sector Bank of Baroda today said it has cut the base rate by 0.35 per cent to 9.15 per cent with effect from October 1.

The bank has revised base rate and BPLR, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.


The base rate, minimum rate below which a bank cannot lend, has been revised downward from existing 9.50 per cent per annum to 9.15 per cent per annum from October 1, 2017, the bank said.

The benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR), the method which charges interest on credit worthiness of customers, has also been cut to 13.45 per cent per annum from next month.

Shares of Bank of Baroda was trading 0.25 per cent up at Rs 138.95 on BSE.

First Published: Thu, September 28 2017. 16:27 IST

