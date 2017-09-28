Bank of Baroda cuts base rate to 9.15% per annum from Oct 1

Public sector of Baroda today said it has cut the base rate by 0.35 per cent to 9.15 per cent with effect from October 1.



The has revised base rate and BPLR, of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.



The base rate, minimum rate below which a cannot lend, has been revised downward from existing 9.50 per cent per annum to 9.15 per cent per annum from October 1, 2017, the said.The benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR), the method which charges interest on credit worthiness of customers, has also been cut to 13.45 per cent per annum from next month.The BPLR is 13.80 per cent per annum currently.of of Baroda was trading 0.25 per cent up at Rs 138.95 on