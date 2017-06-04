Banks not yet prepared for GST roll-out: Indian Banks' Association

Banks face huge challenge of changing existing infra, says IBA to Parliamentary panel

With less than a month left for the roll-out of (GST), the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has informed a Parliamentary panel that lenders are not yet geared up for implementation of the new



"Since the will be operational from July 1, 2017, banks have to make lot of changes in their systems and other procedures. The preparedness of all banks for implementation of on July 1, 2017, is a question mark," the has conveyed to the on Finance.



The further said that several services by banks to customers are centralised while several others are localised. Banks will have to make changes in the existing infrastructure which would be a huge challenge for the banks.



The had taken up the case for central registration, the association added.



Touted as the biggest taxation reform since independence, the will subsume central excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies to create a uniform market.



The new indirect sales tax is expected to boost the gross domestic product (GDP) growth by about 2 percentage points and check tax evasion.



The powerful Council, comprising representative of Centre and states, has recommended a four-tier tax structure — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent for goods and services.



On top of the highest slab, a cess will be imposed on luxury and demerit goods to compensate the states for revenue loss in the first five years of implementation.



All the states have agreed for the roll out of the new from July 1.

