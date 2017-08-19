Banks still bogged down by NPAs

Banks’ saw a spurt in 2015-16 following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-mandated asset quality review. In FY17, the slippages stabilised, raising hopes that the asset-quality deterioration would reach its peak. But, a sudden spurt in in Q1 of FY18 has brought back fears that the worse is not over yet for the

What caused the spurt in in Q1

End of forbearance for small loans after demonetisation

Repayment held back for farm loans in hope of waivers

State Bank of India’s recovery efforts hit by bank merger transition

Corporate slippages from watch lists and outside of those lists