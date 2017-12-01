We must push back against politics of us vs them: Obama at HTLS 2017

Former US president Barack Obama, who arrived in India on Thursday, will address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 in New Delhi on Friday.





Top highlights of Obama's speech:



* said, "We have to acknowledge the real economic forces that sometimes make our people feel powerless".



* We should feel confident about the progress we've made but we shouldn't be complacent - Barack Obama



* Our history together speaks about a common set of values - pluralism and tolerance, a liberal market-based order that places primacy on individual rights - Barack Obama



* said, "I am proud to have been the only US President to have visited India twice during my tenure"



* Both US and India share the problem of terrorism - Barack Obama



* A partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies is a defining one - Barack Obama



* Obama says it makes people want to try and find stability amid all the changes. “We’ve gone through moments like this before...from agricultural to industrial sectors... it’s important for us to push back against the politics of us vs them. We have to build on what is in common between us.”



* The world is more connected than ever before: Barack Obama



* The world, by most measures, is less violent than human history although conflict remains: Obama

Along with Obama, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, among other luminaries, will discuss India’s rise on the global stage today.* said, "We have to acknowledge the real economic forces that sometimes make our people feel powerless".* We should feel confident about the progress we've made but we shouldn't be complacent - Barack Obama* Our history together speaks about a common set of values - pluralism and tolerance, a liberal market-based order that places primacy on individual rights - Barack Obama* saidI am proud to have been the only US President to have visited India twice during my tenure* Both US and India share the problem of terrorism - Barack Obama* Apartnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies is a defining one - Barack Obama* Obama says it makes people want to try and find stability amid all the changes. “We’ve gone through moments like this before...from agricultural to industrial sectors... it’s important for us to push back against the politics of us vs them. We have to build on what is in common between us.”* The world is more connected than ever before: Barack Obama* The world, by most measures, is less violent than human history although conflict remains: Obama

The Obama Foundation said will also address a town hall in the national capital. At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country.

"The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," the Foundation said in an update.

The townhall, scheduled to be held at 3:45 PM today. It will be streamed lived at Obama.org, and on the Obama Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In a Facebook message, Obama has said, "I will be conducting a town hall with young leaders of India who can share with me some of the works they are trying to do to make communities better and also answer questions on how Obama Foundation can help."

He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The India visit is part of Obama's three-nation tour that also includes China and France. In China, he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping, who has recently hosted US President Donald Trump in Beijing.

Prior to this, Obama has hosted events with young leaders in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.