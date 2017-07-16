Battery prices impact e-vehicle sales, govt should aid sector: Mahindra

The needs to incentivise buying electric vehicles in order to bring down the cost and thus push their sales in the country, according to leading industrialist



In an interview with PTI here, said that due to very high battery cost, there is still reluctance on the part of consumers to go for electric cars.



"And therefore, the in order to create the push does need to create incentives whether they come through Central or the state governments, in order to provide a lower sticker price for cars," the Group chairman said.The incentive could be in the form of a reduction in road taxes or subsidies in insurance, he added."It could be by lowering taxes of other kinds, but you do need some incentive to lower the upfront price. This can be transitioned down. Because what is happening simultaneously is that battery prices are also coming down dramatically," he said.With battery prices coming down, at some point in future there would be a break-even between the conventional engine powered car and the electric car, he added."So all that the needs to have (is) some kind of view on creating incentives that taper down over time. As the visibility of battery prices becomes greater they can start eliminating these subsidies. That is what the should do," said.Besides, the needs to come up with charging infrastructure to deal with range issues, he added.In order to make electric mobility popular, the can also mandate charging infrastructure in every building going ahead, said."Just like you have fire regulations, they should have regulations that no building would be made without charging points for electric vehicles," said.He also stressed on having a public private partnership involving and companies which provide charging points.also asked the to make proper regulations in the ride aggregation business as these entities were likely to adopt electric mobility at a faster clip." should find regulation to encourage ride sharing companies. Rather than find impediments for them, regulate them by all means...Create a framework by which ride sharing companies can survive... Ride sharing is inevitably going to be 100 per cent electric, inevitably," he said.When asked about his company's strategy in terms of electric vehicles, said that they have committed to the that they are ready to raise capacity dramatically."We are going up to 2,000 (units) a month from where we were, roughly just about 200. We have an ability to go up to even 5,000 a month. We will just raise, so we are making investments. We have already invested Rs 250 crore and raising capacity. We are ready for any revolution that comes," he said.The Mumbai-headquartered firm currently has four electric products in its portfolio.Asked about the possibility of tying up with American e-car major Tesla, said: "No, I think Tesla doesn't sound like it has a very collaborative culture. They are very maverick so I think we need more individual initiatives other than partnerships right now. We are going our own way and we welcome players like them.

