Battleground West Bengal: BJP's Amit Shah vs TMC's Amit Mitra

During his ‘Ebar Bangla’ campaign, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to uproot the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) by 2021, BJP’s national president, Amit Shah, fired repeated salvos against the state’s ruling party referring to data he sourced from Union government departments. West Bengal Finance Minister took upon himself to counter the claims made by Shah.

On development

Shah: We thought after end of Left rule, development will begin in Bengal. But we have been disappointed in the last 6 years.

Mitra: They are comparing a government of six years with 34 years of Left rule. They are like the seasonal birds who come and go and thus cannot see the development in Bengal. During the first five years of this government, the planned expenditure has increased from Rs 14,615 crore to Rs 54,069 crore. Capital expenditure, too, has increased 7 times and the state’s own revenues have doubled.

On GDP growth

Shah: Share of Bengal in GDP growth was 25 per cent during independence. Now it is 4 per cent.

Mitra: GDP of Bengal has more than doubled, from nearly Rs 4.61 lakh crore in 2010-11 to Rs 9.20 lakh crore in 2015-16.

On debt

Shah: Bengal had a debt of Rs 1.9 lakh crore when Left was voted out. It has become Rs 3 lakh crore now.

Mitra: Of the Rs 1,13,000 crore increase in the state’s debt stock during the past five years, around Rs 94,000 crore went into debt servicing. Bengal’s debt-GSDP ratio has improved from 41 per cent to 35 per cent.

On power

Shah: Power production in Bengal is not at par with the national average.

Mitra: Bengal is one of the few power surplus states in the country. By June 2017, 100 per cent rural electrification will be achieved — the first state in India to do so.

On agriculture

Shah: Agriculture growth has slowed down in Bengal.

Mitra: Since 2015, Bengal has won the Krishi Karman award 5 years in a row from the government of India for excellence in agriculture.

On public schemes

Shah: has promoted appeasement politics.

Mitra: Kanyashree, Yuvashree, Sabuj Shree, Sabuj Sathi, Gatidhara, Geetanjali, Khadya Sathi, Baitarani — these schemes are for all. The government of Bengal works for all. Our reforms in e-governance, financial matters and in other areas of public service delivery have benefited all sections of society.

On demonetisation

Shah: The Bengal government failed to curb FICN, made it a laughing stock by opposing demonetisation.

Mitra: After demonetisation, the claimed notebandi has eliminated fake notes in the country. Everyone knows the truth.

On industrial growth

Shah: Industries shutting down, bomb making factories booming.

Mitra: Industry growth – 7 per cent for India and 10 per cent for Bengal. Furthermore, 40 per cent investment proposals received at Bengal Global Business Summit are in process of fructification. (Figure for same in Gujarat is 2-3 per cent).

Compiled by Avishek Rakshit

Source: Official website of Trinamool Congress