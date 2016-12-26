Befriending ATM guards is the new way to beat demonetisation blues

The security guard manning one of the many spread across Puducherry is very much in demand in the post- era. According to The Hindu , people across the city are approaching the security personnel manning these kiosks with the hope of befriending them so that they get a leg up over the less fortunate souls and withdraw some cash without the usual hassle of waiting in long queues.

While anecdotal reports have emerged of similar such enterprising ventures across a country starved of cash, it is not all that benign. According to the Deccan Chronicle report from late November, guards manning in Chennai had decided to "help" people withdraw money. Of course, the help in this case was being rendered for monetary consideration, in other words, a commission. The report described how the guards would collect debit cards, along with the associated passwords, from their select customers during the night and subsequently return them with close to Rs 5,000, from two possible transactions, a few hours later in return for a "minimal commission".

The situation on ground is unlikely to improve. According to reports, restrictions on withdrawal of cash from banks and are likely to continue beyond December 30 as currency printing presses and the Reserve Bank of India have not been able to keep pace with demand for new currency notes.

As the 50-day deadline for the completion of the process draws near, there is a growing consensus among bankers that the restrictions on withdrawal would have to continue even in the New Year so as to maintain orderly working at the banks. Further, banks at many places are not in a position to disburse even the current limit of Rs 24,000 per week due to the and are rationing the valid currency depending on cash availability.

If this limit is withdrawn for individuals and businesses from January 2, it is unlikely that banks would be able to disburse the higher demand for valid currencies given the current cash position