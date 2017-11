The income tax (I-T) department has attached worth Rs 1,833 crore so far as part of its “sustained action plan” against such properties, the (CBDT) said. Chairman Sushil Chandra said the would continue taking “strong” action against benami asset holders and that this action “will not stop”.

“I can assure you that this probe will not end. We are obtaining more data and information from all available avenues on such assets. More such instances will be identified and strong legal action will be taken,” he said.