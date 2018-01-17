Bengal Global Business Summit generates investment proposals of Rs 2.19 trn

The fourth edition of the (BGBS) till midday, saw conclusion of initial proposals of investment to the tune of Rs. 2.19 trillion with top industrial houses in the country like Reliance Industries commuting Rs 50 billion (Rs 5,000 crore), the JSW Group lining up a Rs 10 billion (Rs 10,000 crore) capex and the Adani Group lining up another Rs 7.5 billion (Rs 750 crore) investment in the state. By afternoon, with more sessions and business meetings between private Companies, the state government and participating foreign countries going on, the total investment commitment is likely to go up. Mamata Banerjee, the state’s chief minister said, “So far there have been 1,040 business meetings and another 140 more meetings have been lined up and will be conducted later today”. It is expected that these scheduled meetings will result in more investment proposals.

As per Banerjee, Reliance Industries’ proposal to scale up the Jio business and opt for manufacturing of set-top boxes and other electronics would create employment opportunity for 100,000 in the state.

Additionally, national carrier Air India, which stopped services from the Durgapur airport last year will be resuming operations from January 28 this year with scheduled flights to New Delhi.

Pranav Adani from the Adani Group said that given the opportunity, he would like to replicate the Mundra port model in the state as well as invest in renewable energy.

The Adani group is the country’s largest private port operator and has significant interests in power, Agri and other sectors.

“We also plan to double the capacity in Haldia plant from the current 1,600 tonne. Also, in the packaging business, we would be increasing the capacity from the current 1,200 tonne to 1,800 tonne”, he said adding that these projects, in addition to its plans to scale up the Agro Business in West Bengal would imply the Group’s investments doubling from the existing Rs 7.5 billion (Rs 750 crore).

Sajjan Jindal, JSW Group’s supreme had committed investments to the tune of Rs 100 billion (Rs 10,000 crore) on January 16, the inaugural day of the 2-day summit.

Additionally, ITC and the Hiranandani Group will be setting up one hotel each in the state.

App-based cab operators, Uber and Ola have also committed to create more employment in the state and an MoU between Uber and the state transport department was signed to create at least 10,000 employment opportunities in the state.

Other MoUs included academic collaborations, transportation and logistics commitments and others.

In 2017, a total of Rs 2.35 trillion (Rs 2.35 lakh crore) investment proposals were received of which Banerjee claimed, 50 per cent has already seeped in as investments in West Bengal.