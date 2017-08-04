Bengal govt sanctions 180 days of maternity leave for all female employees

The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to sanction for a maximum period of 180 days for all categories of engaged directly by the state government.



In a notification issued by the government Finance (Audit) department, it was declared that all categories of including software personnel engaged directly by the state government departments and directorates will get for a maximum period of 180 days.



These employees will also get a leave of 42 days in case of abortion or miscarriage, the notification said yesterday."During the period of such leave, will get contractual remuneration as per terms and conditions of the contract," it added.The order will be effective from this July.

