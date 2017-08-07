Bharat-22 ETF is for investors with equity exposure

The retail investor’s experience with central public sector enterprises’ exchange-traded fund (CPSE-ETF) hasn’t been too bad. Except for a blip in the calendar year 2015, when the fund’s net asset value fell 14 per cent, returns in 2014 and 2016 were 29 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively — substantially higher than the BSE Sensex’s returns of 23 per cent and 1.9 per cent for the corresponding periods. The going was reasonably good even in 2017, with return of 7.8 per cent till August 4. And there was a 5 per cent discount in the new fund ...