BHIM app: Govt extends cash back scheme for merchants until March

The government has extended till March a cashback scheme that offers of up to Rs 1,000 to for accepting payments through the BHIM application.



"The back scheme for will be operational until March 31, 2018," a note by Ministry of and said.



The scheme was launched by Prime Minister on April 14 for a period of six months for promoting through theUnder the scheme, a merchant can get cash back of Rs 50 for 20-50 transaction, Rs 2 for every thereafter till Rs 950. The monthly limit of back scheme is Rs 1,000.The condition for availing benefit is that at least 20 transactions should have been accepted by the merchant during the month from unique users of the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) with each amounting to a minimum of Rs 25.The app user can make a by using UPI address, code and of the recipient and by scanning QR code that can be generated in the app itself.Unlike mobile wallet, users are not required to store money in the