Bibek Debroy-led EAC-PM to meet for first time today amid economic concerns

The economic advisory council, headed by Bibek Debroy
and comprising reputed economists
and experts, is making a comeback after over three years with a changed name. In its earlier avatar, the council was known as the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, or PMEAC. The Modi government
decided to set up the panel to propel the economy, as various parameters are showing signs of weakness amid a resource crunch.
The meeting of the Debroy-headed panel on Wednesday is significant, given that the Modi government
at present has been firefighting to bring the economy
back on track after gross domestic product (GDP) growth during the first quarter of this fiscal fell to 5.7 per cent, the lowest GDP
growth rate under the present dispensation.
Also, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday drastically scaled down its FY18 growth forecast for India by 50 basis points to a four-year low of 6.7 per cent, thanks to the government’s demonetisation move and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).
When asked, on the sidelines of the event, what was on the immediate agenda of the council, Debroy said the EAC would brief the media on the same on Wednesday.
According to its terms of reference, the council is to analyse any issue – economic or otherwise – referred to it by the PM. Addressing issues of macro-economic importance and presenting its views to the PM will be its main responsibility. It is an independent body, so it can also take up issues suo motu.
The government is looking for options to spur the economy
and create jobs as it faces a resource crunch since the Centre’s fiscal deficit has already touched 92 per cent of the Budget Estimates for FY18.
Debroy and his team might now provide innovative ideas to Modi to reshape the economy.
The Manmohan Singh government relied on C Rangarajan for vital assessment of the economy
as his views were sought on almost every crucial issue facing the economy, be it the food security Bill, the gas pricing formula or sugar pricing. It is yet to be seen how crucial a role Debroy will play as advisor to Modi. Debroy has been instrumental in bringing transformational change in the Indian Railways during his stint as member of the NITI Aayog.
It was based on the Debroy Committee’s recommendations that the government abolished the British-era legacy of a separate Railway Budget and merged it with the General Budget and embarked on changing the fiscal year from April-March to January-December.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU