Modi government's flagship scheme is facing a fund crisis as the number participating have increased manifold. While the government's initial assessment for the scheme was Rs 3 billion (Rs 300 crore), a manifold rise in the number of participating has increased the requirement to Rs 12 billion (Rs 1,200 crore).

Bid proposals for 502 routes have been received by the in the second round as compared to 128 routes in the first round of bidding. The bidding process for the second round was completed on 21 December, but the Ministry of Civil has not awarded the routes as it is running short of money to pay (VGF) to the operators.

In order to attract to fly routes in remote areas, which may be commercially unviable, the gives VGF, besides offering concessions in airport parking charges. While the central contributes to 80 per cent of the amount, the remaining comes from the state governments concerned. For northeastern states and union territories, the sharing ratio is 90:10.

A senior official, explaining the reason behind the paucity of funds, said many new have participated in the second of bidding and is a critical factor for them to start operations.

A second reason is that government-owned helicopter operator has shown interest in many where the central pays 90 per cent of the funding as compared to rest of the country.

Unlike SpiceJet, which in the first round opted to operate without VGF, the new will need financial support or they will not be able to start operation. Also, there are many in the second round making the requirement of fund higher. Zoom Airlines, which started operations last year has bid for 40 routes.

"We haven't got any information from the yet but we are ready to start operations whenever we are awarded the routes," said Koustav Dhar, managing director at Zoom Air.

The ministry has informed the finance ministry of the situation and requested for more funds. "If we don't get sufficient budgetary support, there may be a requirement to increase the Regional Connectivity levy," the official said. This may become a contentious issue as major had moved court when the levy was announced during the first round. Currently, the puts a levy of Rs 5,000 per flight on key metro routes that roughly translates to around Rs 50 per passenger.

Experts supported the move. "In view of competing priorities at the of India level, sustainability of the scheme may need mobilisation of resources within the sector. For instance, through small passenger levy proposed by the ministry," said Peeyush Naidu, partner,